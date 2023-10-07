North Carolina vs. Syracuse: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - October 7
The No. 14 North Carolina Tar Heels (4-0) will face off against a fellow ACC opponent, the Syracuse Orange (4-1) in a matchup on Saturday, October 7, 2023 at Kenan Memorial Stadium. The Orange will try to pull off an upset as 8.5-point underdogs. The over/under in this outing is 59.5 points.
You can take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the North Carolina vs. Syracuse matchup in this article.
North Carolina vs. Syracuse Game Info
- Date: Saturday, October 7, 2023
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Chapel Hill, North Carolina
- Venue: Kenan Memorial Stadium
North Carolina vs. Syracuse Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|North Carolina Moneyline
|Syracuse Moneyline
|BetMGM
|North Carolina (-8.5)
|59.5
|-350
|+275
|FanDuel
|North Carolina (-8.5)
|59.5
|-375
|+290
Week 6 Odds
North Carolina vs. Syracuse Betting Trends
- North Carolina has covered twice in three matchups with a spread this season.
- The Tar Heels have not covered the spread this season (0-1 ATS) when playing as at least 8.5-point favorites.
- Syracuse has covered twice in four chances against the spread this year.
North Carolina & Syracuse 2023 Futures Odds
|North Carolina
|To Win the National Champ.
|+12500
|Bet $100 to win $12500
|To Win the ACC
|+750
|Bet $100 to win $750
|Syracuse
|To Win the ACC
|+5000
|Bet $100 to win $5000
