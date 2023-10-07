Michigan vs. Minnesota: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - October 7
The No. 2 Michigan Wolverines (5-0) and Minnesota Golden Gophers (3-2) square off with the Little Brown Jug at stake on Saturday, October 7, 2023 at Huntington Bank Stadium. The Wolverines are double-digit favorites, by 19.5 points. The over/under for the contest is 46 points.
You will check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Michigan vs. Minnesota matchup in this article.
Michigan vs. Minnesota Game Info
- Date: Saturday, October 7, 2023
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Channel: NBC
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Minneapolis, Minnesota
- Venue: Huntington Bank Stadium
Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Michigan vs. Minnesota Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Michigan Moneyline
|Minnesota Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Michigan (-19.5)
|46
|-1600
|+850
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Michigan (-19.5)
|46.5
|-1600
|+860
|Bet on this game with FanDuel
Week 6 Odds
- Alabama vs Texas A&M
- Virginia Tech vs Florida State
- Nebraska vs Illinois
- UCF vs Kansas
- Kansas State vs Oklahoma State
- Syracuse vs North Carolina
- South Florida vs UAB
- Oklahoma vs Texas
- LSU vs Missouri
- Maryland vs Ohio State
Michigan vs. Minnesota Betting Trends
- Michigan has won one game against the spread this season.
- The Wolverines have not covered the spread when favored by 19.5 points or more this season (in three opportunities).
- Minnesota has won just one game against the spread this season.
Michigan & Minnesota 2023 Futures Odds
|Michigan
|To Win the National Champ.
|+400
|Bet $100 to win $400
|To Win the Big Ten
|+150
|Bet $100 to win $150
|Minnesota
|To Win the National Champ.
|+50000
|Bet $100 to win $50000
|To Win the Big Ten
|+8000
|Bet $100 to win $8000
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.