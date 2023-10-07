Our projection model predicts the Jackson State Tigers will beat the Alabama A&M Bulldogs on Saturday, October 7 at 4:00 PM. For a complete projection on the matchup at Ladd-Peebles Stadium, which includes our prediction on the spread, over/under, and final score, keep reading.

Alabama A&M vs. Jackson State Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Jackson State (-17.3) 41.4 Jackson State 29, Alabama A&M 12

Alabama A&M Betting Info (2023)

The Bulldogs have compiled a perfect 1-0-0 record against the spread this year.

The Bulldogs have gone over in one of one games with a set total (100%).

Jackson State Betting Info (2022)

The Tigers won six games against the spread last season, failing to cover seven times.

Last season, six of Tigers games hit the over.

Bulldogs vs. Tigers 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Jackson State 26.0 28.4 22.0 16.0 30.5 45.5 Alabama A&M 32.6 21.4 46.7 13.3 11.5 33.5

