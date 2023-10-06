How to Watch Women's NCAA Soccer Today: TV & Live Streaming Links - Friday, October 6
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 11:44 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Texas A&M-Commerce versus Houston Christian is one of many strong options on Friday's NCAA Women's Soccer schedule.
Watch your favorite women's college soccer team this season on ESPN+ and Fubo!
Women's College Soccer Streaming Live Today
Watch Northwestern State vs Lamar
- Game Time: 12:05 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!
Watch Loyola vs Army
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!
Watch Eastern Washington vs Sacramento State
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!
Watch Navy vs Bucknell
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!
Watch Northern Michigan vs Michigan Tech
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
Watch Nicholls vs Incarnate Word
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!
Watch Houston Christian vs Texas A&M-Commerce
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!
Watch SE Louisiana vs Texas A&M-CC
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!
Watch Idaho vs Portland State
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!
Make sure you're following along with women's college soccer action all year long on Fubo and ESPN+!
