Searching for how to stream high school football matchups in Washington County, Alabama this week? We've got you covered.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Washington County, Alabama High School Football Games This Week

Thursday

Millry High School at Washington County High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 5

7:00 PM CT on October 5 Location: Washington, AL

Washington, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

J. F. Shields High School at Leroy High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6

7:00 PM CT on October 6 Location: Leroy, AL

Leroy, AL Conference: 1A

1A How to Stream: Watch Here

Fruitdale High School at McIntosh High School