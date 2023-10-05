Alabama High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Baldwin County This Week
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 10:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Baldwin County, Alabama has high school football games on the calendar this week, and information on how to stream them is available below.
Baldwin County, Alabama High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Fairhope High School at Foley High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 5
- Location: Foley, AL
- Conference: 7A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
McGill-Toolen Catholic High School at Baldwin County High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 5
- Location: Bay Minette, AL
- Conference: 6A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Murphy High School at Robertsdale High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 5
- Location: Robertsdale, AL
- Conference: 6A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
St. Paul's Episcopal School at Spanish Fort High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6
- Location: Spanish Fort, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Elberta High School at UMS-Wright Preparatory School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6
- Location: Mobile, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
St. Michael Catholic High School at Orange Beach High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6
- Location: Orange Beach, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
T.R. Miller High School at Bayside Academy
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6
- Location: Daphne, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
