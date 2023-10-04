The Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (1-4) and the Jacksonville State Gamecocks (4-1) play on Wednesday, October 4, 2023 at Johnny "Red" Floyd Stadium in a battle of CUSA foes.

Middle Tennessee has been a bottom-25 scoring offense this year, ranking 13th-worst with 18.8 points per game. The defensive unit ranks 105th in the FBS (31 points allowed per game). From an offensive perspective, Jacksonville State is compiling 362.6 total yards per contest (55th-ranked). It ranks 31st in the FBS defensively (310.8 total yards given up per game).

Jacksonville State vs. Middle Tennessee Game Info

Date: Wednesday, October 4, 2023

Wednesday, October 4, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Channel: ESPNU

Murfreesboro, Tennessee Venue: Johnny "Red" Floyd Stadium

Jacksonville State vs. Middle Tennessee Key Statistics

Jacksonville State Middle Tennessee 362.6 (35th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 361.4 (84th) 310.8 (52nd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 394 (90th) 224.4 (12th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 127.6 (99th) 138.2 (113th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 233.8 (67th) 4 (116th) Turnovers (Rank) 8 (83rd) 11 (1st) Takeaways (Rank) 5 (97th)

Jacksonville State Stats Leaders

Logan Smothers has thrown for 474 yards (94.8 ypg) to lead Jacksonville State, completing 60.8% of his passes and tossing five touchdown passes this season. He is also a playmaker on the ground, racking up 255 yards (51 ypg) on 53 carries with five touchdowns.

Malik Jackson has rushed for 505 yards on 77 carries so far this year while scoring three times on the ground.

Perry Carter Jr. leads his squad with 166 receiving yards on nine catches with one touchdown.

Quinton Lane has 13 receptions (on 20 targets) for a total of 156 yards (31.2 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.

Mike Pettway's 11 targets have resulted in eight grabs for 106 yards and one touchdown.

Middle Tennessee Stats Leaders

Nicholas Vattiato has thrown for 1,163 yards (232.6 ypg) to lead Middle Tennessee, completing 68.1% of his passes and recording seven touchdown passes compared to four interceptions this season. He's also figured in the ground game with 144 rushing yards on 49 carries with one rushing touchdown.

Jaiden Credle has carried the ball 36 times for a team-high 227 yards on the ground and has found the end zone one time. He's also tacked on 11 catches for 87 yards (17.4 per game) and one touchdown in the pass game.

Frank Peasant has carried the ball 41 times for 165 yards (33 per game) and one touchdown.

Elijah Metcalf's leads his squad with 235 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 27 receptions (out of 36 targets) and scored one touchdown.

Holden Willis has put up a 212-yard season so far with one touchdown, reeling in 19 passes on 21 targets.

Justin Olson has been the target of 23 passes and racked up 17 grabs for 199 yards, an average of 39.8 yards per contest. He's found the end zone one time through the air this season.

