On Sunday, Ozzie Albies (batting .400 in his past 10 games) and the Atlanta Braves play the Washington Nationals, whose starting pitcher will be Jackson Rutledge. First pitch is at 3:10 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-5 with an RBI against the Nationals.

Ozzie Albies Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Sunday, October 1, 2023

Sunday, October 1, 2023 Game Time: 3:10 PM ET

3:10 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Nationals Starter: Jackson Rutledge

Jackson Rutledge TV Channel: BSSE

BSSE Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +115)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +115) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -154)

Ozzie Albies At The Plate

Albies has 30 doubles, five triples, 33 home runs and 44 walks while hitting .278.

Among qualified hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 24th, his on-base percentage ranks 61st, and he is 14th in the league in slugging.

In 70.1% of his 147 games this season, Albies has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 46 multi-hit games.

He has hit a long ball in 21.1% of his games in 2023 (31 of 147), and 5% of his trips to the plate.

Albies has had an RBI in 60 games this year (40.8%), including 30 multi-RBI outings (20.4%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in 13 contests.

He has scored in 52.4% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 10.9%.

Ozzie Albies Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 71 GP 76 .256 AVG .298 .310 OBP .353 .470 SLG .551 29 XBH 39 13 HR 20 47 RBI 62 53/21 K/BB 54/23 3 SB 10

Nationals Pitching Rankings