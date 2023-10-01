Houston Dash and Gotham FC hit the pitch in one of two matchups on the NWSL slate today.

In terms of live coverage, we've got everything you need to know about today's NWSL action here. Check out the links below.

How to Watch More Sports Today

NWSL Streaming Live Today

Watch Gotham FC vs Houston Dash

Houston Dash travels to face Gotham FC at Red Bull Arena in Harrison.

Game Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET TV Channel: MSG

Watch OL Reign vs North Carolina Courage

North Carolina Courage makes the trip to take on OL Reign at Lumen Field in Seattle.

Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: FOX

