Matt Olson vs. Nationals Preview, Player Prop Bets - October 1
Published: Oct. 1, 2023 at 9:23 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Matt Olson, with a slugging percentage of .514 in his past 10 games -- including two home runs -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves against the Washington Nationals, with Jackson Rutledge on the hill, October 1 at 3:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Nationals.
Matt Olson Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Sunday, October 1, 2023
- Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Nationals Starter: Jackson Rutledge
- TV Channel: BSSE
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +280)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +115)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -167)
Matt Olson At The Plate
- Olson leads Atlanta in total hits (171) this season while batting .282 with 84 extra-base hits.
- Among the qualifying hitters, he ranks 19th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 10th and he is third in slugging.
- Olson is batting .313 with one homer during his last outings and is riding a seven-game hitting streak.
- Olson has reached base via a hit in 113 games this year (of 161 played), and had multiple hits in 47 of those games.
- He has gone deep in 28.6% of his games this year, and 7.5% of his trips to the dish.
- In 47.8% of his games this season, Olson has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 21.7% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in 16 contests.
- He has scored at least once 95 times this season (59.0%), including 29 games with multiple runs (18.0%).
Matt Olson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|80
|GP
|81
|.299
|AVG
|.266
|.403
|OBP
|.374
|.639
|SLG
|.570
|42
|XBH
|42
|28
|HR
|26
|71
|RBI
|66
|77/50
|K/BB
|90/54
|1
|SB
|0
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Nationals has a collective 7.7 K/9, the third-worst in MLB.
- The Nationals have the 27th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (5.00).
- Nationals pitchers combine to surrender the most home runs in baseball (243 total, 1.5 per game).
- Rutledge (1-1) gets the starting nod for the Nationals in his fourth start of the season. He's put together a 6.00 ERA in 15 2/3 innings pitched, with eight strikeouts.
- The righty's most recent time out was on Sunday against the Atlanta Braves, when he threw five innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing three hits.
- The 24-year-old has an ERA of 6.00, with 4.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in three games this season. Opponents are batting .322 against him.
