The Atlanta Falcons (2-1) will look to upset the Jacksonville Jaguars (1-2) on Sunday, October 1, 2023 at Wembley Stadium. The Jaguars are listed as favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 3 points. The over/under is set at 42.5 in the contest.

This week's matchup that pits the Jaguars against the Falcons is a perfect opportunity to place some live bets while you enjoy the action. Read on for relevant statistics and numbers to help you make the correct calls.

Falcons vs. Jaguars Quarter-By-Quarter Betting Tips

1st Quarter

The Falcons have been winning one time, have trailed one time, and have been tied one time at the end of the first quarter this season.

The Jaguars have led after the first quarter in one game, have trailed after the first quarter in one game, and have been tied after the first quarter in one game in 2023.

Jacksonville's offense is averaging 2.3 points in the first quarter this year. On the other side of the ball, it is giving up 2.3 points on average in the first quarter.

2nd Quarter

In terms of scoring in the second quarter, the Falcons have been outscored two times and have tied one time.

The Jaguars have lost the second quarter in two games this season, and they've tied in the second quarter in one game.

Jacksonville's offense is averaging 4.3 points in the second quarter this year. Defensively, it is allowing 8.0 points on average in the second quarter.

3rd Quarter

Out of three games this year, the Falcons have lost the third quarter one time and tied two times.

In three games this year, the Jaguars have lost the third quarter one time and won two times.

Offensively, Jacksonville is averaging 9.0 points in the third quarter (second-ranked) this season. It is allowing 4.7 points on average in the third quarter (17th-ranked) on defense.

4th Quarter

In terms of scoring in the fourth quarter, the Falcons have outscored their opponent in that quarter in two games and have lost that quarter in one game.

The Jaguars have won the fourth quarter in one game this season, lost that quarter in one game, and they've been knotted up in that quarter in one game.

Jacksonville's offense is averaging 8.0 points in the fourth quarter this season. Defensively, it is giving up 5.3 points on average in that quarter.

Falcons vs. Jaguars Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

This year, the Falcons have been knotted up after the first half in one game and have been losing after the first half in two games.

In three games this year, the Jaguars have had the lead after the first half one time (1-0 in those games) and have been behind after the first half two times (0-2).

2nd Half

Digging into scoring in the second half this season, the Falcons have won the second half in two games and have been outscored in the second half in one game.

Looking at scoring in the second half, the Jaguars have won the second half in two games and have been outscored in the second half in one game.

Jacksonville's offense is averaging 17.0 points in the second half this season. Defensively, it is surrendering 10.0 points on average in the second half.

