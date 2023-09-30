AAC rivals square off when the Tulane Green Wave (3-1) host the UAB Blazers (1-3) on Saturday, September 30, 2023 at Yulman Stadium. Tulane is favored by 21.5 points. The total for this game has been set at 58.5 points.

On defense, Tulane has been a top-25 unit, ranking 18th-best by allowing just 291.3 yards per game. The offense ranks 82nd (375 yards per game). UAB ranks 54th in total yards per game (414.3), but it has been less effective defensively, ranking 16th-worst in the FBS with 430 total yards surrendered per contest.

UAB vs. Tulane Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Location: New Orleans, Louisiana

New Orleans, Louisiana Venue: Yulman Stadium

Yulman Stadium TV Channel: ESPN2

Tulane vs UAB Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Tulane -21.5 -110 -110 58.5 -110 -110 -1400 +800

UAB Betting Records & Stats

UAB is 2-2-0 against the spread this season.

The Blazers have covered the spread when playing as at least 21.5-point underdogs in their only opportunity this season.

Three of UAB's four games with a set total have hit the over (75%).

UAB has lost both games it has played as underdogs this season.

UAB has played as an underdog of +800 or more once this season and lost that game.

UAB Stats Leaders

Jacob Zeno has been a dual threat for UAB this season. He has 1,206 passing yards (301.5 per game) while completing 75.1% of his passes. He's tossed eight touchdown passes and four interceptions this season. On the ground, he's compiled 116 yards (29 ypg) on 38 carries with three rushing touchdowns.

Isaiah Jacobs has rushed for 154 yards on 37 carries so far this year while scoring one time on the ground.

Tejhaun Palmer leads his team with 185 receiving yards on 16 catches with one touchdown.

Fred Farrier II has eight receptions (on 11 targets) for a total of 180 yards (45 yards per game) this year.

Samario Rudolph has racked up 134 reciving yards (33.5 ypg) and one touchdown this season.

Kevin Penn has two sacks to pace the team, and also has one TFL and 10 tackles.

Keondre Swoopes is the team's tackle leader this year. He's picked up 22 tackles.

Ricky Lee III has picked off a team-high one pass. He also has one pass defended to his name.

