A pair of the nation's top run defenses clash when the Georgia State Panthers (4-0) carry college football's 23rd-ranked run D into a contest with the Troy Trojans (2-2), who have the No. 24 unit, on Saturday, September 30, 2023. The Panthers are only 1.5-point favorites. The over/under is set at 50.5 in the contest.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Georgia State vs. Troy matchup.

Troy vs. Georgia State Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Center Parc Stadium

Troy vs. Georgia State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Georgia State Moneyline Troy Moneyline BetMGM Georgia State (-1.5) 50.5 -120 +100 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Georgia State (-1.5) 51.5 -125 +104 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Troy vs. Georgia State Betting Trends

Troy is winless against the spread this year (0-3-0).

The Trojans have been an underdog by 1.5 points or more this season once, and failed to cover the spread.

Georgia State has won three games against the spread this season, while failing to cover zero times.

The Panthers have been favored by 1.5 points or more two times this season, and covered the spread in both.

Troy 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the Sun Belt +475 Bet $100 to win $475

