South Alabama vs. James Madison: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - September 30
The James Madison Dukes (4-0) will face off against a fellow Sun Belt opponent, the South Alabama Jaguars (2-2) in a matchup on Saturday, September 30, 2023 at Bridgeforth Stadium and Zane Showker Field. The Jaguars will attempt to pull off an upset as 3-point underdogs. The over/under is 49.5 in the contest.
You can find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the James Madison vs. South Alabama matchup in this article.
South Alabama vs. James Madison Game Info
- Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Channel: ESPNU
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Harrisonburg, Virginia
- Venue: Bridgeforth Stadium and Zane Showker Field
South Alabama vs. James Madison Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|James Madison Moneyline
|South Alabama Moneyline
|BetMGM
|James Madison (-3)
|49.5
|-175
|+145
|FanDuel
|James Madison (-3.5)
|50.5
|-160
|+132
South Alabama vs. James Madison Betting Trends
- South Alabama has covered once in four games with a spread this year.
- The Jaguars have covered the spread once this season (1-1 ATS) when playing as at least 3-point underdogs.
- James Madison has covered twice in four games with a spread this season.
- The Dukes have covered the spread once when favored by 3 points or more this season (in three opportunities).
