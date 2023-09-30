The James Madison Dukes (4-0) will face off against a fellow Sun Belt opponent, the South Alabama Jaguars (2-2) in a matchup on Saturday, September 30, 2023 at Bridgeforth Stadium and Zane Showker Field. The Jaguars will attempt to pull off an upset as 3-point underdogs. The over/under is 49.5 in the contest.

You can find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the James Madison vs. South Alabama matchup in this article.

South Alabama vs. James Madison Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: ESPNU

ESPNU

Harrisonburg, Virginia

Harrisonburg, Virginia Venue: Bridgeforth Stadium and Zane Showker Field

South Alabama vs. James Madison Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total James Madison Moneyline South Alabama Moneyline BetMGM James Madison (-3) 49.5 -175 +145 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel James Madison (-3.5) 50.5 -160 +132 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Week 5 Odds

South Alabama vs. James Madison Betting Trends

South Alabama has covered once in four games with a spread this year.

The Jaguars have covered the spread once this season (1-1 ATS) when playing as at least 3-point underdogs.

James Madison has covered twice in four games with a spread this season.

The Dukes have covered the spread once when favored by 3 points or more this season (in three opportunities).

South Alabama 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the Sun Belt +250 Bet $100 to win $250

