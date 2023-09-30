The James Madison Dukes should win their game against the South Alabama Jaguars at 12:00 PM on Saturday, September 30, according to our computer projections. If you're wanting additional predictions on the final score, spread, and point total, we list those numbers below.

South Alabama vs. James Madison Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction James Madison (-3) Over (48.5) James Madison 32, South Alabama 25

South Alabama Betting Info (2023)

The implied probability of a win by the Jaguars based on the moneyline is 40.8%.

The Jaguars have covered the spread once in four opportunities this season.

South Alabama is 1-1 against the spread when an underdog by 3 points or more this season.

In theJaguars' four games with a set total, two have hit the over (50%).

South Alabama games this year have averaged a total of 51.3 points, 2.8 more than the point total in this matchup.

James Madison Betting Info (2023)

The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives the Dukes a 63.6% chance to win.

The Dukes have two wins against the spread this season.

In games it has played as 3-point favorites or more, James Madison has an ATS record of 1-2.

Two Dukes games (out of four) have hit the over this year.

The over/under in this game is 48.5 points, 0.5 higher than the average total in James Madison games this season.

Jaguars vs. Dukes 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed James Madison 33.8 22.5 38 3 32.3 29 South Alabama 28.8 23.8 32.5 25.5 25 22

