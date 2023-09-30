How to Watch the Bundesliga: Soccer Streaming Live in the US - Saturday, September 30
Eintracht Frankfurt versus VfL Wolfsburg is a game to see on a Saturday Bundesliga slate that features a lot of competitive matchups.
There is coverage available for all the action in Bundesliga on Saturday, and we have provided the info on how to watch as well as individual game previews below.
Watch even more soccer coverage with ESPN+!
How to Watch More Sports Today
|How to Watch the Premier League Today
|How to Watch Super Lig Today
|How to Watch Serie A Today
|How to Watch LaLiga Today
Bundesliga Streaming Live Today
Watch VfL Wolfsburg vs Eintracht Frankfurt
Eintracht Frankfurt is on the road to take on VfL Wolfsburg at Volkswagen Arena in Wolfsburg.
- Game Time: 9:30 AM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!
- Favorite: VfL Wolfsburg (+100)
- Underdog: Eintracht Frankfurt (+260)
- Draw: (+240)
- Bet on this match at BetMGM!
Watch VfL Bochum vs Borussia Monchengladbach
Borussia Monchengladbach is on the road to match up with VfL Bochum at Vonovia Ruhrstadion in Bochum.
- Game Time: 9:30 AM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!
- Favorite: VfL Bochum (+135)
- Underdog: Borussia Monchengladbach (+170)
- Draw: (+265)
- Bet on this match at BetMGM!
Watch FC Cologne vs VfB Stuttgart
VfB Stuttgart is on the road to face FC Cologne at RheinEnergieStadion.
- Game Time: 9:30 AM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!
- Favorite: VfB Stuttgart (+135)
- Underdog: FC Cologne (+175)
- Draw: (+250)
- Bet on this match at BetMGM!
Watch 1. FC Heidenheim 1846 vs Union Berlin
Union Berlin travels to play 1. FC Heidenheim 1846 at Voith-Arena in Heidenheim an der Brenz.
- Game Time: 9:30 AM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!
- Favorite: Union Berlin (+120)
- Underdog: 1. FC Heidenheim 1846 (+200)
- Draw: (+255)
- Bet on this match at BetMGM!
Watch FSV Mainz vs Bayer Leverkusen
Bayer Leverkusen makes the trip to play FSV Mainz at Mewa Arena in Mainz.
- Game Time: 9:30 AM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!
- Favorite: Bayer Leverkusen (-210)
- Underdog: FSV Mainz (+450)
- Draw: (+370)
- Bet on this match at BetMGM!
Watch RB Leipzig vs Bayern Munich
Bayern Munich is on the road to play RB Leipzig at Red Bull Arena in Leipzig.
- Game Time: 12:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!
- Favorite: Bayern Munich (-125)
- Underdog: RB Leipzig (+260)
- Draw: (+310)
- Bet on this match at BetMGM!
Make sure you're following along with soccer action from around the world all year long on Fubo and ESPN+!
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.