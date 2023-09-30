Saturday's game that pits the Atlanta Braves (103-57) versus the Washington Nationals (70-90) at Truist Park has a projected final score of 5-4 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Braves, who is a small favorite in this matchup according to our model. Game time is at 7:20 PM on September 30.

The Braves will call on Spencer Strider (19-5) versus the Nationals and Joan Adon (2-4).

Braves vs. Nationals Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, September 30, 2023 at 7:20 PM ET

Where: Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia

Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia How to Watch on TV: BSSE

Braves vs. Nationals Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Braves 5, Nationals 3.

Total Prediction for Braves vs. Nationals

Total Prediction: Under 9 runs

Explore More About This Game

Braves Performance Insights

The Braves have played as the favorite in 10 of their past 10 games and won seven of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Atlanta and its opponents have combined to hit the over eight times.

The Braves have three wins against the spread in their last five chances.

The Braves have been favorites in 145 games this season and won 95 (65.5%) of those contests.

Atlanta is 1-2 this season when entering a game favored by -350 or more on the moneyline.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 77.8% chance of a victory for the Braves.

Atlanta leads MLB with 933 runs scored this season.

The Braves' 4.15 team ERA ranks 15th across all league pitching staffs.

Braves Schedule