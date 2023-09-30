A pair of college football's top defenses battle when the No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs (4-0) bring the country's 10th-ranked scoring D into a game versus the Auburn Tigers (3-1), with the No. 22 defense, on Saturday, September 30, 2023. The Bulldogs are heavy, 14.5-point favorites. The over/under is 47.5 in the contest.

You can take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Georgia vs. Auburn matchup in this article.

Auburn vs. Georgia Game Info

  • Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023
  • Time: 3:30 PM ET
  • Channel: CBS
  • City: Auburn, Alabama
  • City: Auburn, Alabama
  • Venue: Jordan-Hare Stadium

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Auburn vs. Georgia Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Georgia Moneyline Auburn Moneyline
BetMGM Georgia (-14.5) 47.5 -650 +450
FanDuel Georgia (-14.5) 46.5 -650 +460

Week 5 Odds

Auburn vs. Georgia Betting Trends

  • Auburn has a record of 1-3-0 against the spread this season.
  • Georgia has put together a 0-4-0 record against the spread this season.
  • The Bulldogs have not covered the spread when favored by 14.5 points or more this season (in four opportunities).

Auburn 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout
To Win the National Champ. +50000 Bet $100 to win $50000
To Win the SEC +10000 Bet $100 to win $10000

