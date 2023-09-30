When the Georgia Bulldogs play the Auburn Tigers at 3:30 PM on Saturday, September 30, our computer model predicts the Bulldogs will come out on top. Our model also projects the spead, point total, and final score, which you can check out below.

Auburn vs. Georgia Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Auburn (+14.5) Over (45.5) Georgia 25, Auburn 24

Auburn Betting Info (2023)

The implied probability of a win by the Tigers based on the moneyline is 18.2%.

The Tigers is 1-3-0 against the spread this year.

One of the Tigers' four games with a set total has hit the over (25%).

The average over/under in Auburn games this season is 9.4 more points than the point total of 45.5 for this outing.

Georgia Betting Info (2023)

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Bulldogs have an implied win probability of 86.7%.

The Bulldogs haven't won a game against the spread this year.

Georgia is winless against the spread when it has played as 14.5-point or greater favorites (0-4).

One of the Bulldogs' four games this season has gone over the point total.

The over/under in this matchup is 45.5 points, 9.3 fewer than the average total in this season's Georgia contests.

Tigers vs. Bulldogs 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Georgia 41.5 11.3 41.5 11.3 -- -- Auburn 32.0 16.0 52.0 13.5 12.0 18.5

