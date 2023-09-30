The No. 12 Alabama Crimson Tide (3-1) and the Mississippi State Bulldogs (2-2) will meet in a matchup of SEC teams on Saturday, September 30, 2023 at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. The Bulldogs will need to play a near perfect game to pull off an upset, bookmakers have them as 14-point underdogs. An over/under of 46.5 points has been set for the contest.

In this article, you can see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Alabama vs. Mississippi State matchup.

Alabama vs. Mississippi State Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Starkville, Mississippi

Starkville, Mississippi Venue: Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field

Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Alabama vs. Mississippi State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Alabama Moneyline Mississippi State Moneyline BetMGM Alabama (-14) 46.5 -650 +450 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Alabama (-14.5) 46.5 -710 +490 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Week 5 Odds

Alabama vs. Mississippi State Betting Trends

Alabama has won two games against the spread this season.

The Crimson Tide have covered the spread once when favored by 14 points or more this season (in two opportunities).

Mississippi State has a record of 1-3-0 against the spread this year.

Alabama 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the National Champ. +5000 Bet $100 to win $5000 To Win the SEC +375 Bet $100 to win $375

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.