The outings in a Week 5 college football schedule sure to please for fans in Alabama include the Georgia Bulldogs taking on the Auburn Tigers at Jordan-Hare Stadium.

College Football Games to Watch in Alabama on TV This Week

South Alabama Jaguars at James Madison Dukes

Time: 12:00 PM ET

Date: Saturday, September 30

Venue: Bridgeforth Stadium and Zane Showker Field

TV Channel: ESPN

Live Stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: James Madison (-2.5)

UAB Blazers at Tulane Green Wave

Time: 12:00 PM ET

Date: Saturday, September 30

Venue: Yulman Stadium

TV Channel: ESPN

Live Stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Tulane (-21.5)

East Tennessee State Buccaneers at Samford Bulldogs

Time: 1:00 PM ET

Date: Saturday, September 30

Venue: Seibert Stadium

TV Channel: ESPN+

Live Stream: ESPN+

Tuskegee Golden Tigers at Alabama A&M Bulldogs

Time: 3:00 PM ET

Date: Saturday, September 30

Venue: Louis Crews Stadium

TV Channel: CBS

Live Stream: Fubo

No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs at Auburn Tigers

Time: 3:30 PM ET

Date: Saturday, September 30

Venue: Jordan-Hare Stadium

TV Channel: CBS

Live Stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Georgia (-14.5)

Alcorn State Braves at Alabama State Hornets

Time: 6:00 PM ET

Date: Saturday, September 30

Venue: New ASU Stadium

TV Channel: ESPN+

Live Stream: ESPN+

Troy Trojans at Georgia State Panthers

Time: 7:00 PM ET

Date: Saturday, September 30

Venue: Center Parc Stadium

TV Channel: ESPN+

Live Stream: ESPN+

ESPN+ Favorite: Georgia State (-1.5)

Eastern Kentucky Colonels at North Alabama Lions

Time: 7:00 PM ET

Date: Saturday, September 30

Venue: Braly Municipal Stadium

TV Channel: ESPN+

Live Stream: ESPN+

No. 12 Alabama Crimson Tide at Mississippi State Bulldogs

Time: 9:00 PM ET

Date: Saturday, September 30

Venue: Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field

TV Channel: ESPN

Live Stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Alabama (-14.5)

