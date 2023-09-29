Marcell Ozuna vs. Nationals Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 29
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 5:35 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Atlanta Braves, including Marcell Ozuna (.325 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starting pitcher Trevor Williams and the Washington Nationals at Truist Park, Friday at 7:20 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Cubs.
Marcell Ozuna Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Friday, September 29, 2023
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Nationals Starter: Trevor Williams
- TV Channel: BSSE
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +270)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +105)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -139)
Explore More About This Game
Marcell Ozuna At The Plate
- Ozuna is hitting .270 with 29 doubles, 37 home runs and 56 walks.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks 43rd in batting average, 46th in on-base percentage, and eighth in slugging.
- Ozuna has gotten at least one hit in 70.2% of his games this season (99 of 141), with at least two hits 33 times (23.4%).
- He has hit a home run in 34 games this year (24.1%), homering in 6.4% of his trips to the plate.
- Ozuna has driven in a run in 55 games this season (39.0%), including 26 games with more than one RBI (18.4%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in nine contests.
- He has scored in 63 games this year (44.7%), including multiple runs in 12 games.
Marcell Ozuna Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|72
|GP
|69
|.296
|AVG
|.244
|.366
|OBP
|.319
|.596
|SLG
|.484
|38
|XBH
|28
|20
|HR
|17
|47
|RBI
|47
|62/29
|K/BB
|70/27
|0
|SB
|0
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Nationals pitching staff ranks 28th in MLB.
- The Nationals have the 27th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.99).
- Nationals pitchers combine to give up the most home runs in baseball (242 total, 1.5 per game).
- Williams gets the start for the Nationals, his 30th of the season. He is 6-10 with a 5.55 ERA and 107 strikeouts in 141 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out was on Saturday, Sept. 16 against the Milwaukee Brewers, when the right-hander tossed two innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing five hits.
- The 31-year-old has an ERA of 5.55, with 6.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in 29 games this season. Opponents are hitting .297 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.