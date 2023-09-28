Alabama High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Washington County This Week
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 10:10 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
High school football is happening this week in Washington County, Alabama, and info on these matchups is available below, if you're looking for how to stream them.
Washington County, Alabama High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Millry High School at Clarke County High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 28
- Location: Grove Hill, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
St. Luke's Episcopal School at Leroy High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29
- Location: Leroy, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
