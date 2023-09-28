Alabama High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Tuscaloosa County This Week
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 10:10 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
High school football action in Tuscaloosa County, Alabama is happening this week, and info on these matchups is available below, if you're searching for how to watch them.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Tuscaloosa County, Alabama High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
University Charter School at Tuscaloosa Academy
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 28
- Location: Tuscaloosa, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Gadsden City High School at Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on September 29
- Location: Tuscaloosa, AL
- Conference: 6A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Central High School - Tuscaloosa at Aliceville High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29
- Location: Aliceville, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Holt High School at Wenonah High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29
- Location: Birmingham, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
American Christian Academy at Northridge High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29
- Location: Tuscaloosa, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.