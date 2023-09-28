Alabama High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Shelby County This Week
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 10:10 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
This week, there's high school football on the schedule in Shelby County, Alabama. To learn how to stream the games, we've got you covered below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Shelby County, Alabama High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Clay-Chalkville High School at Thompson High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 28
- Location: Alabaster, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Lyman Ward Military Academy at Cornerstone Christian School
- Game Time: 6:45 PM CT on September 29
- Location: Columbiana, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Chelsea High School at Pelham High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29
- Location: Chelsea, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Childersburg High School at Vincent Middle-High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29
- Location: Vincent, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Jackson-Olin High School at Helena High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29
- Location: Helena, AL
- Conference: 6A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Shelby County High School at Moody High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29
- Location: Moody, AL
- Conference: 5A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
