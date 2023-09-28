Alabama High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Montgomery County This Week
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 10:10 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
This week, there's high school football on the agenda in Montgomery County, Alabama. To know how to stream the games, we've got you covered below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Montgomery County, Alabama High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Selma High School at Park Crossing High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 28
- Location: Montgomery, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Montgomery Catholic Preparatory School at Demopolis High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29
- Location: Demopolis, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Marbury High School at Trinity Presbyterian School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29
- Location: Montgomery, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Alabama Christian Academy at Montgomery Academy
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29
- Location: Montgomery, AL
- Conference: 3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Crenshaw Christian Academy at Macon East Academy
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29
- Location: Cecil, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lanier High School at Jasper High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29
- Location: Jasper, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Pisgah High School at Sylvania High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29
- Location: Sylvania, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Charles Henderson High School at Saint James School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29
- Location: Montgomery, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Carver-Montgomery High School at Percy Julian High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29
- Location: Montgomery, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
