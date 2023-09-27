Sean Murphy vs. Cubs Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 27
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 3:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Sean Murphy -- .125 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves versus the Chicago Cubs, with Jameson Taillon on the hill, on September 27 at 7:20 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Cubs.
Sean Murphy Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Wednesday, September 27, 2023
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Cubs Starter: Jameson Taillon
- TV Channel: BSSO
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Sean Murphy At The Plate
- Murphy is batting .255 with 21 doubles, 21 home runs and 47 walks.
- In 58.7% of his 104 games this season, Murphy has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 22 multi-hit games.
- In 20 games this year, he has hit a long ball (19.2%, and 4.9% of his trips to the dish).
- Murphy has had at least one RBI in 35.6% of his games this season (37 of 104), with two or more RBI 17 times (16.3%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.
- In 47.1% of his games this season (49 of 104), he has scored, and in 13 of those games (12.5%) he has scored more than once.
Sean Murphy Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|52
|GP
|52
|.261
|AVG
|.250
|.371
|OBP
|.364
|.456
|SLG
|.516
|19
|XBH
|23
|8
|HR
|13
|30
|RBI
|38
|53/25
|K/BB
|44/22
|0
|SB
|0
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Cubs has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 18th in MLB.
- The Cubs' 4.15 team ERA ranks 15th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Cubs allow the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (173 total, 1.1 per game).
- Taillon (8-10) gets the starting nod for the Cubs in his 29th start of the season. He has a 5.24 ERA in 144 1/3 innings pitched, with 134 strikeouts.
- In his most recent time out on Friday against the Colorado Rockies, the righty tossed six scoreless innings while surrendering four hits.
- The 31-year-old has amassed a 5.24 ERA and 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings in 28 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .266 to opposing hitters.
