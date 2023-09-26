Kevin Pillar -- batting .214 with two doubles, a home run and six RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves versus the Chicago Cubs, with Justin Steele on the mound, on September 26 at 7:20 PM ET.

He notched a home run while going 1-for-4 in his previous game against the Nationals.

Kevin Pillar Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Tuesday, September 26, 2023

Tuesday, September 26, 2023 Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Cubs Starter: Justin Steele

Justin Steele TV Channel: TBS

TBS Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Kevin Pillar At The Plate

Pillar is hitting .227 with 10 doubles, eight home runs and six walks.

Pillar has gotten a hit in 33 of 75 games this year (44.0%), including eight multi-hit games (10.7%).

He has gone deep in 10.7% of his games this year, and 4.1% of his trips to the plate.

Pillar has driven in a run in 23 games this season (30.7%), including seven games with more than one RBI (9.3%).

He has scored in 30.7% of his games this season (23 of 75), with two or more runs three times (4.0%).

Kevin Pillar Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 32 GP 41 .179 AVG .254 .214 OBP .266 .328 SLG .458 6 XBH 12 2 HR 6 11 RBI 19 19/3 K/BB 29/3 2 SB 2

Cubs Pitching Rankings