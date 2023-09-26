Kevin Pillar -- batting .214 with two doubles, a home run and six RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves versus the Chicago Cubs, with Justin Steele on the mound, on September 26 at 7:20 PM ET.

He notched a home run while going 1-for-4 in his previous game against the Nationals.

Kevin Pillar Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

  • Game Day: Tuesday, September 26, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
  • Stadium: Truist Park
  • Cubs Starter: Justin Steele
  • TV Channel: TBS
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Kevin Pillar At The Plate

  • Pillar is hitting .227 with 10 doubles, eight home runs and six walks.
  • Pillar has gotten a hit in 33 of 75 games this year (44.0%), including eight multi-hit games (10.7%).
  • He has gone deep in 10.7% of his games this year, and 4.1% of his trips to the plate.
  • Pillar has driven in a run in 23 games this season (30.7%), including seven games with more than one RBI (9.3%).
  • He has scored in 30.7% of his games this season (23 of 75), with two or more runs three times (4.0%).

Kevin Pillar Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
32 GP 41
.179 AVG .254
.214 OBP .266
.328 SLG .458
6 XBH 12
2 HR 6
11 RBI 19
19/3 K/BB 29/3
2 SB 2

Cubs Pitching Rankings

  • The Cubs pitching staff is 18th in MLB with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Cubs have the 15th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.14).
  • Cubs pitchers combine to allow 171 home runs (1.1 per game), the fifth-fewest in the league.
  • The Cubs will send Steele (16-5) to make his 30th start of the season. He is 16-5 with a 3.32 ERA and 170 strikeouts in 168 2/3 innings pitched.
  • His last time out came on Wednesday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when the left-hander tossed three innings, surrendering six earned runs while giving up eight hits.
  • Among pitchers who qualify in MLB action this season, the 28-year-old ranks ninth in ERA (3.32), 19th in WHIP (1.179), and 23rd in K/9 (9.1).
