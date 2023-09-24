Will Khadarel Hodge Score a Touchdown Against the Lions in Week 3?
When Khadarel Hodge takes the field for the Atlanta Falcons in their Week 3 matchup against the Detroit Lions (on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), will he get into the end zone? Prior to placing any wagers, let's take a closer peek at his anytime TD player prop in the article below.
Will Khadarel Hodge score a touchdown against the Lions?
Odds to score a TD this game: +900 (Bet $10 to win $90 if he scores a TD)
- Hodge saw 20 targets last season and hauled in 13 balls for 202 yards and one TD, posting 15.5 yards per game.
- Hodge had a receiving touchdown in one of nine games last season. However, he had no games with multiple receiving TDs.
Khadarel Hodge Game Log (2022)
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|Saints
|3
|3
|38
|0
|Week 2
|@Rams
|3
|2
|57
|0
|Week 4
|Browns
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Week 5
|@Buccaneers
|5
|3
|33
|0
|Week 9
|Chargers
|2
|1
|19
|0
|Week 10
|@Panthers
|2
|2
|37
|1
|Week 11
|Bears
|1
|1
|13
|0
|Week 13
|Steelers
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Week 17
|Cardinals
|1
|1
|5
|0
