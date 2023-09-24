The Atlanta Braves (99-55) are looking for win No. 100 of the campaign when they face the Washington Nationals (68-87) on Sunday at 1:35 PM ET, at Nationals Park.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Braves will send Allan Winans to the mound, while Jackson Rutledge (0-1) will get the nod for the Nationals.

Braves vs. Nationals Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Sunday, September 24, 2023

Sunday, September 24, 2023 Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET TV: MASN

MASN Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Nationals Park

Nationals Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Winans - ATL (0-0, 0.00 ERA) vs Rutledge - WSH (0-1, 8.10 ERA)

Explore More About This Game

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Allan Winans

The Braves will send out Winans for his first start of the season.

The 28-year-old right-hander will make his MLB debut.

Nationals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Jackson Rutledge

Rutledge (0-1) starts for the Nationals, his third of the season.

In his most recent time out on Tuesday, the right-hander threw 6 1/3 innings against the Chicago White Sox, allowing two earned runs while surrendering six hits.

Opposing hitters have compiled a batting average of .372 against him this season. He has an 8.10 ERA and 3.6 strikeouts per nine innings over his two games.

Rutledge is trying to collect his second quality start of the season.

Rutledge is looking to record his second start of five or more innings this season in this game.

