In the contest between the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers and Troy Trojans on Saturday, September 23 at 12:00 PM, our projection model expects the Hilltoppers to come away with the victory. Looking for predictions on the final score, spread, and point total, too? Find a full game projection below.

Looking to bet on Troy vs. Western Kentucky? Head to BetMGM using our link to claim a first-time depositor bonus!

Troy vs. Western Kentucky Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Western Kentucky (+3.5) Under (58.5) Western Kentucky 32, Troy 23

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sign up at BetMGM using our link.

Week 4 Sun Belt Predictions

Troy Betting Info (2023)

The Trojans have an implied moneyline win probability of 63.6% in this matchup.

The Trojans have no wins against the spread this season.

The Trojans have had one game (out of two) hit the over this year.

The over/under for this game is 58.5 points, 10.5 more than the average point total for Troy games this season.

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Click here to sign up for a free trial.

Western Kentucky Betting Info (2023)

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Hilltoppers have a 40.8% chance to win.

The Hilltoppers is 1-1-0 against the spread this year.

Western Kentucky has not yet covered the spread as underdogs of 3.5 points or more this season (0-1).

In Hilltoppers two games with a set total, one has hit the over (50%).

The average point total for Western Kentucky this year is 9.5 points higher than this game's over/under.

Rep your team with officially licensed college football gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Trojans vs. Hilltoppers 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Troy 25 29.3 31 23 13 42 Western Kentucky 34.3 36.3 46.5 23 10 63

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.