The South Alabama Jaguars (2-1) face the Central Michigan Chippewas (1-2) on Saturday, September 23, 2023 at Hancock Whitney Stadium. The Jaguars are heavy favorites in this one, with the spread posted at 14.5 points. The over/under is set at 49.5 in the contest.

In this article, you can see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the South Alabama vs. Central Michigan matchup.

South Alabama vs. Central Michigan Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023

Saturday, September 23, 2023 Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Mobile, Alabama

Mobile, Alabama Venue: Hancock Whitney Stadium

Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

South Alabama vs. Central Michigan Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total South Alabama Moneyline Central Michigan Moneyline BetMGM South Alabama (-14.5) 49.5 -650 +475 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel South Alabama (-15.5) 50.5 -820 +550 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Week 4 Odds

South Alabama vs. Central Michigan Betting Trends

South Alabama has won one game against the spread this season.

The Jaguars have not covered the spread this season (0-1 ATS) when playing as at least 14.5-point favorites.

Central Michigan has a record of 1-2-0 against the spread this year.

The Chippewas have won their only game this season when playing as at least 14.5-point underdogs.

South Alabama 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the Sun Belt +350 Bet $100 to win $350

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.