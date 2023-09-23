The South Alabama Jaguars (2-1) host the Central Michigan Chippewas (1-2) at Hancock Whitney Stadium on Saturday, September 23, 2023.

South Alabama ranks 71st in total offense (389.7 yards per game) and 68th in total defense (352 yards allowed per game) this year. This season has been tough for Central Michigan on both offense and defense, as it is posting only 305.7 total yards per game (15th-worst) and surrendering 507.3 total yards per game (sixth-worst).

South Alabama vs. Central Michigan Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023

South Alabama vs. Central Michigan Key Statistics

South Alabama Central Michigan 389.7 (78th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 305.7 (117th) 352 (68th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 507.3 (116th) 188.7 (38th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 160 (68th) 201 (94th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 145.7 (124th) 6 (95th) Turnovers (Rank) 3 (31st) 7 (11th) Takeaways (Rank) 2 (107th)

South Alabama Stats Leaders

Carter Bradley has 600 yards passing for South Alabama, completing 72.2% of his passes and tossing four touchdowns and three interceptions this season.

La'Damian Webb has carried the ball 34 times for a team-high 272 yards on the ground and has found the end zone four times as a runner.

Kentrel Bullock has carried the ball 44 times for 190 yards (63.3 per game) and one touchdown.

Caullin Lacy's leads his squad with 303 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 20 catches (out of 24 targets) and scored three touchdowns.

Jamaal Pritchett has grabbed eight passes while averaging 33 yards per game.

Devin Voisin's five grabs have yielded 77 yards and one touchdown.

Central Michigan Stats Leaders

Bert Emanuel Jr. has thrown for 280 yards on 18-of-36 passing with three touchdowns and three interceptions this season. He has chipped on the ground, as well, with 142 yards and two rushing touchdowns.

Myles Bailey has rushed for 184 yards on 37 carries so far this year while scoring two times on the ground.

Chris Parker has collected five catches this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 142 (47.3 yards per game). He's been targeted six times and has one touchdown.

Tyson Davis has put together a 92-yard season so far with one touchdown. He's caught five passes on nine targets.

Jesse Prewitt III's three catches (on four targets) have netted him 91 yards (30.3 ypg) and one touchdown.

