The Samford Bulldogs (1-2) square off against a fellow SoCon opponent when they visit the Chattanooga Mocs (2-1) on Saturday, September 23, 2023 at Seibert Stadium.

Offensively, Samford ranks 46th in the FCS with 379.7 yards per game. Meanwhile, its defense ranks 65th in total defense (369.3 yards allowed per contest). Chattanooga's offense has been consistently moving the chains, putting up 34.0 points per game (20th-best) this season. On defense, it ranks 28th by surrendering 21.3 points per game.

Samford vs. Chattanooga Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023

Saturday, September 23, 2023 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Homewood, Alabama Venue: Seibert Stadium

How to Watch Week 4 Games

Samford vs. Chattanooga Key Statistics

Samford Chattanooga 379.7 (45th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 442.3 (16th) 369.3 (72nd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 319.3 (49th) 80.7 (111th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 161.0 (42nd) 299.0 (6th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 281.3 (11th) 2 (81st) Turnovers (Rank) 0 (1st) 3 (8th) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (63rd)

Samford Stats Leaders

Michael Hiers has compiled 831 yards (277.0 ypg) on 67-of-100 passing with seven touchdowns compared to two interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Mychael Hamilton, has carried the ball 19 times for 116 yards (38.7 per game), scoring two times.

DaMonta Witherspoon has carried the ball 22 times for 71 yards (23.7 per game) and two touchdowns.

Chandler Smith's team-leading 210 yards as a receiver have come on 14 catches (out of 11 targets) with three touchdowns.

Ty King has reeled in 13 passes while averaging 60.3 yards per game.

DJ Rias' 11 grabs are good enough for 160 yards.

Chattanooga Stats Leaders

Chase Artopoeus has thrown for 787 yards on 57-of-90 passing with eight touchdowns and two interceptions this season. He has chipped on the ground, as well, with 109 yards.

Ailym Ford is his team's leading rusher with 60 carries for 274 yards, or 91.3 per game. He's found the end zone one time on the ground, as well.

Jamoi Mayes' 303 receiving yards (101.0 yards per game) are best on his team. He has 17 receptions on 16 targets with one touchdown.

Jayin Whatley has put together a 211-yard season so far with two touchdowns. He's caught 13 passes on 13 targets.

Sam Phillips' 16 catches (on 23 targets) have netted him 175 yards (58.3 ypg) and three touchdowns.

