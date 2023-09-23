The No. 7 Penn State Nittany Lions (3-0) and the No. 24 Iowa Hawkeyes (3-0) play on Saturday, September 23, 2023 at Beaver Stadium in a battle of Big Ten foes.

Penn State has been clicking on all fronts this year, as they rank 14th-best in scoring offense (43.7 points per game) and 12th-best in scoring defense (11.7 points allowed per game). Iowa ranks 73rd in the FBS with 28.3 points per contest, but it has been carried by its defense, which ranks 17th-best by surrendering just 12.3 points per contest.

Penn State vs. Iowa Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023

Saturday, September 23, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: CBS

University Park, Pennsylvania Venue: Beaver Stadium

Penn State vs. Iowa Key Statistics

Penn State Iowa 467.3 (40th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 302 (119th) 267.3 (14th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 286 (28th) 208.3 (22nd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 151.3 (74th) 259 (48th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 150.7 (122nd) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 3 (31st) 7 (11th) Takeaways (Rank) 3 (83rd)

Penn State Stats Leaders

Drew Allar has 737 passing yards for Penn State, completing 67% of his passes and collecting four touchdowns this season. He's also chipped in on the ground with 52 rushing yards (17.3 ypg) on 15 carries with one rushing touchdown.

Kaytron Allen has 208 rushing yards on 42 carries with two touchdowns.

This season, Nicholas Singleton has carried the ball 36 times for 154 yards (51.3 per game) and five touchdowns, while also racking up 68 yards through the air.

KeAndre Lambert-Smith has hauled in 13 receptions for 220 yards (73.3 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone two times as a receiver.

Harrison Wallace III has hauled in 10 receptions totaling 98 yards so far this campaign.

Tyler Warren's 10 receptions have yielded 81 yards and two touchdowns.

Iowa Stats Leaders

Cade McNamara leads Iowa with 417 yards on 38-of-71 passing with four touchdowns compared to three interceptions this season.

Leshon Williams has run for 164 yards on 19 carries so far this year.

Jaziun Patterson has compiled 104 yards on 21 carries with one touchdown.

Luke Lachey has registered 10 catches this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 131 (43.7 yards per game). He's been targeted 17 times.

Erick All has racked up 81 receiving yards (27 yards per game) and one touchdown on seven receptions.

Seth Anderson's nine targets have resulted in four grabs for 68 yards and one touchdown.

