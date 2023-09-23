Alabama vs. Ole Miss: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - September 23
The No. 13 Alabama Crimson Tide (2-1) will play a fellow SEC opponent, the No. 15 Ole Miss Rebels (3-0) in a matchup on Saturday, September 23, 2023 at Bryant-Denny Stadium. The Crimson Tide are considerable favorites in this one, with the spread posted at 7 points. The over/under for the contest is 55.5 points.
In this article, you will check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Alabama vs. Ole Miss matchup.
Alabama vs. Ole Miss Game Info
- Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Tuscaloosa, Alabama
- Venue: Bryant-Denny Stadium
Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
|PointsBet
|Click Here
|2x Second Chance Bets Up To $2,000
Alabama vs. Ole Miss Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Alabama Moneyline
|Ole Miss Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Alabama (-7)
|55.5
|-275
|+210
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Alabama (-7)
|55.5
|-265
|+215
|Bet on this game with FanDuel
Week 4 Odds
Alabama vs. Ole Miss Betting Trends
- Alabama has won one game against the spread this season.
- The Crimson Tide have covered the spread once when favored by 7 points or more this season (in three opportunities).
- Ole Miss has covered in each of its two games with a spread this year.
Alabama 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the National Champ.
|+5000
|Bet $100 to win $5000
|To Win the SEC
|+400
|Bet $100 to win $400
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.