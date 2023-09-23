The Florida A&M Rattlers (2-1) and the Alabama State Hornets (1-1) square off on Saturday, September 23, 2023 at Bragg Memorial Stadium in a clash of SWAC opponents.

On defense, Florida A&M has been a top-25 unit, ranking 21st-best by surrendering just 19.3 points per game. The offense ranks 45th (27.7 points per game). Alabama State's defensive unit has been paving the way for the team, as it ranks 10th-best in the FCS with 15.5 points conceded per game. In terms of offense, it is compiling 15.5 points per game, which ranks 97th.

See more coverage below, including how to watch this matchup on ESPN+.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Alabama State vs. Florida A&M Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023

Saturday, September 23, 2023 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Tallahassee, Florida

Tallahassee, Florida Venue: Bragg Memorial Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 4 Games

Alabama State vs. Florida A&M Key Statistics

Alabama State Florida A&M 296.5 (112th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 408.3 (29th) 117.5 (3rd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 286 (32nd) 101.5 (95th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 131.7 (72nd) 195 (67th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 276.7 (15th) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 5 (125th) 0 (63rd) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (63rd)

Alabama State Stats Leaders

Dematrius Davis has been a dual threat for Alabama State this season. He has 331 passing yards (165.5 per game) while completing 65.9% of his passes. He's thrown three touchdown passes and two interceptions this season. On the ground, he's compiled 92 yards (46 ypg) on 18 carries.

Ja'Won Howell has collected 82 yards (on 21 attempts).

Kisean Johnson has hauled in 210 receiving yards on 16 catches to pace his squad so far this season while scoring three touchdowns as a receiver.

Tyree Saunders has caught seven passes and compiled 91 receiving yards (45.5 per game).

Isaiah Scott has racked up 29 reciving yards (14.5 ypg) this season.

Florida A&M Stats Leaders

Jeremy Moussa has thrown for 795 yards (265 ypg) to lead Florida A&M, completing 58.7% of his passes and recording six touchdown passes compared to three interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Terrell Jennings, has carried the ball 24 times for 165 yards (55 per game), scoring three times.

Jaquez Yant has carried the ball 26 times for 113 yards (37.7 per game) and one touchdown.

Nicholas Dixon's 183 yards as a receiver pace the team. He's been targeted eight times and has registered nine receptions and one touchdown.

Marcus Riley has reeled in 10 passes while averaging 53.7 yards per game and scoring one touchdown.

Jah'Marae Sheread has compiled 12 receptions for 150 yards, an average of 50 yards per game. He's scored one time as a receiver this season.

Rep your team with officially licensed Florida A&M or Alabama State gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.