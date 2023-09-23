Which team is going to emerge victorious on Saturday, September 23, when the Florida A&M Rattlers and Alabama State Hornets square off at 6:00 PM? Our projection model sides with the Rattlers. Dive into our other projections below, where we break down the final score, spread, and over/under.

Alabama State vs. Florida A&M Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Florida A&M (-10.8) 31.0 Florida A&M 21, Alabama State 10

Week 4 SWAC Predictions

Alabama State Betting Info (2022)

The Hornets went 6-4-0 ATS last year.

Games featuring the Hornets went over the point total just once last year.

Florida A&M Betting Info (2022)

The Rattlers put together an 8-2-0 record against the spread last season.

Last season, four of Rattlers games hit the over.

Hornets vs. Rattlers 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Florida A&M 27.7 19.3 31.0 10.0 24.0 38.0 Alabama State 15.5 15.5 15.5 15.5 -- --

