Our computer model predicts the Ole Miss Rebels will take down the Alabama Crimson Tide on Saturday, September 23 at 3:30 PM. For a complete projection on the matchup at Bryant-Denny Stadium, which includes our prediction on the spread, over/under, and final score, keep scrolling.

Alabama vs. Ole Miss Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Ole Miss (+6.5) Toss Up (55.5) Ole Miss 28, Alabama 27

Alabama Betting Info (2023)

The Crimson Tide have an implied moneyline win probability of 73.3% in this contest.

The Crimson Tide have one win against the spread this year.

Alabama has an ATS record of 1-2 when playing as at least 6.5-point favorites.

Two Crimson Tide games (out of three) have gone over the point total this season.

The over/under in this matchup is 55.5 points, 0.3 fewer than the average total in this season's Alabama contests.

Ole Miss Betting Info (2023)

The moneyline for this contest implies a 32.3% chance of a victory for the Rebels.

The Rebels have covered every spread they have faced this season (2-0-0).

The Rebels have hit the over in one of two games with a set total (50%).

The average total for Ole Miss games this year is seven more points than the point total of 55.5 in this outing.

Crimson Tide vs. Rebels 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Alabama 32.3 14.7 40 20.5 17 3 Ole Miss 52.7 16.7 60.5 15 37 20

