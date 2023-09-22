Claire Liu, off a defeat in the round of 32 of the WTA Guangzhou, China Women Singles 2023 (to Diana Shnaider) in her last tournament, will open the WTA Ningbo, China Women Singles 2023 in Ningbo, China against Sorana Cirstea in the round of 32. Liu's odds are +4000 to take home the trophy from Ningbo Tennis Center.

Liu at the 2023 WTA Ningbo, China Women Singles 2023

Next Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Tournament Dates: September 23-30

September 23-30 Venue: Ningbo Tennis Center

Ningbo Tennis Center Location: Ningbo, China

Ningbo, China Court Surface: Hard

Liu's Next Match

In the round of 32 of the WTA Ningbo, China Women Singles 2023, on Monday, September 25 (at 10:00 PM ET), Liu will face Cirstea.

Liu has current moneyline odds of +275 to win her next matchup versus Cirstea.

Liu Stats

In her most recent tournament, the WTA Guangzhou, China Women Singles 2023, Liu was eliminated in the Round of 32 by No. 83-ranked Shnaider, 1-6, 3-6.

In 20 tournaments over the past year, Liu is 17-22 and has not won a title.

In 13 hard-court tournaments over the past 12 months, Liu is 11-15 in matches.

In her 39 matches over the past year, across all court types, Liu has averaged 21.5 games.

On hard courts, Liu has played 26 matches over the past year, and she has totaled 20.7 games per match while winning 46.4% of games.

Over the past year, Liu has won 60.9% of her service games, and she has won 31.5% of her return games.

As far as serve/return winning percentages on hard courts over the past year, Liu has won 58.8% of her games on serve and 29.4% on return.

