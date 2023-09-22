Ronald Acuna Jr. will lead the way for the Atlanta Braves (98-55) on Friday, September 22, when they square off against Lane Thomas and the Washington Nationals (68-86) at Nationals Park at 7:05 PM ET.

The Braves are -250 moneyline favorites in this matchup against the Nationals (+200). Atlanta (-2.5) is favored on the run line. The total is 9 runs for the contest (with -110 odds on the over and -110 odds to go under).

Braves vs. Nationals Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, September 22, 2023

Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: MASN

MASN Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Nationals Park

Nationals Park Probable Pitchers: Charlie Morton - ATL (14-12, 3.66 ERA) vs Patrick Corbin - WSH (10-13, 5.05 ERA)

Braves vs. Nationals Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available on multiple sportsbooks.

Braves Moneyline Nationals Moneyline Run Line Total BetMGM -250 +200 Braves (-2.5) 9 Bet on this game with BetMGM

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Read More About This Game

Braves vs. Nationals Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Braves have been favored 138 times and won 90, or 65.2%, of those games.

The Braves have gone 25-7 (winning 78.1% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -250 or shorter.

The implied probability of a win from Atlanta, based on the moneyline, is 71.4%.

The Braves went 4-5 over the nine games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups (all had set totals), Atlanta combined with its opponents to go over the total eight times.

The Nationals have been underdogs in 137 games this season and have come away with the win 57 times (41.6%) in those contests.

This season, the Nationals have come away with a win four times in 12 chances when named as an underdog of at least +200 or worse on the moneyline.

The Nationals have played as underdogs in eight of their past 10 games and won one of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Washington and its opponents are 4-6-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

Braves Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +250 1st 1st

