There is high school football action in Shelby County, Alabama this week, and info on how to stream these matchups is available in this article.

    • Shelby County, Alabama High School Football Games This Week

    Thursday

    Vincent Middle-High School at BB Comer High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 21
    • Location: Sylacauga, AL
    • Conference: 2A
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Friday

    North River Christian Academy at Cornerstone Christian School

    • Game Time: 6:45 PM CT on September 22
    • Location: Columbiana, AL
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Chelsea High School at Thompson High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22
    • Location: Alabaster, AL
    • Conference: 7A
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Calera High School at Chilton County High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22
    • Location: Clanton, AL
    • Conference: 6A
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Helena High School at Pelham High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22
    • Location: Pelham, AL
    • Conference: 6A
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

