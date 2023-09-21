Alabama High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Shelby County This Week
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 10:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
There is high school football action in Shelby County, Alabama this week, and info on how to stream these matchups is available in this article.
Shelby County, Alabama High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Vincent Middle-High School at BB Comer High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 21
- Location: Sylacauga, AL
- Conference: 2A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
North River Christian Academy at Cornerstone Christian School
- Game Time: 6:45 PM CT on September 22
- Location: Columbiana, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Chelsea High School at Thompson High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22
- Location: Alabaster, AL
- Conference: 7A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Calera High School at Chilton County High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22
- Location: Clanton, AL
- Conference: 6A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Helena High School at Pelham High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22
- Location: Pelham, AL
- Conference: 6A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
