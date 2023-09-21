Alabama High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Macon County This Week
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 10:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
This week, there's high school football on the schedule in Macon County, Alabama. To find out how to stream the games, we've got you covered below.
Macon County, Alabama High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Loachapoka High School at Notasulga High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 21
- Location: Notasulga, AL
- Conference: 1A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Booker T. Washington High School at Slocomb High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22
- Location: Slocomb, AL
- Conference: 4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
