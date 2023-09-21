Alabama High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Jefferson County This Week
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 10:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Looking to catch this week's high school football games in Jefferson County, Alabama? For all of the info on how to watch or stream the action, keep reading.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Alabama This Week
Jefferson County, Alabama High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Jasper High School at Wenonah High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 21
- Location: Birmingham, AL
- Conference: 5A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Vestavia Hills High School at Spain Park High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on September 22
- Location: VESTAVIA HILLS, AL
- Conference: 7A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Homewood High School at Benjamin Russell High School
- Game Time: 6:55 PM CT on September 22
- Location: Alexander City, AL
- Conference: 6A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Jackson-Olin High School at Mountain Brook High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22
- Location: Mountain Brook, AL
- Conference: 6A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Shades Valley High School at Huffman High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22
- Location: Birmingham, AL
- Conference: 6A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Fultondale High School at Oneonta High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22
- Location: Oneonta, AL
- Conference: 4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Oak Grove High School at Curry High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22
- Location: Jasper, AL
- Conference: 4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hewitt-Trussville High School at Hoover High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22
- Location: Hoover, AL
- Conference: 7A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Tuscaloosa County High School at Oak Mountain High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22
- Location: Birmingham, AL
- Conference: 7A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Carver-Birmingham High School at John Carroll Catholic High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22
- Location: Birmingham, AL
- Conference: 5A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Ramsay High School at Fairfield High Preparatory High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22
- Location: Fairfield, AL
- Conference: 5A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Gordo High School at Tarrant High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22
- Location: Tarrant, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Woodlawn High School at Mortimer Jordan High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22
- Location: Kimberly, AL
- Conference: 6A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Bessemer City High School at Hueytown High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22
- Location: Hueytown, AL
- Conference: 6A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.