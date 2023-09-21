Looking to catch this week's high school football games in Jefferson County, Alabama? For all of the info on how to watch or stream the action, keep reading.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Alabama This Week

Jefferson County, Alabama High School Football Games This Week

Thursday

Jasper High School at Wenonah High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 21

7:00 PM CT on September 21 Location: Birmingham, AL

Birmingham, AL Conference: 5A

5A How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

Vestavia Hills High School at Spain Park High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on September 22

6:00 PM CT on September 22 Location: VESTAVIA HILLS, AL

VESTAVIA HILLS, AL Conference: 7A

7A How to Stream: Watch Here

Homewood High School at Benjamin Russell High School

Game Time: 6:55 PM CT on September 22

6:55 PM CT on September 22 Location: Alexander City, AL

Alexander City, AL Conference: 6A

6A How to Stream: Watch Here

Jackson-Olin High School at Mountain Brook High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22

7:00 PM CT on September 22 Location: Mountain Brook, AL

Mountain Brook, AL Conference: 6A

6A How to Stream: Watch Here

Shades Valley High School at Huffman High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22

7:00 PM CT on September 22 Location: Birmingham, AL

Birmingham, AL Conference: 6A

6A How to Stream: Watch Here

Fultondale High School at Oneonta High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22

7:00 PM CT on September 22 Location: Oneonta, AL

Oneonta, AL Conference: 4A

4A How to Stream: Watch Here

Oak Grove High School at Curry High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22

7:00 PM CT on September 22 Location: Jasper, AL

Jasper, AL Conference: 4A

4A How to Stream: Watch Here

Hewitt-Trussville High School at Hoover High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22

7:00 PM CT on September 22 Location: Hoover, AL

Hoover, AL Conference: 7A

7A How to Stream: Watch Here

Tuscaloosa County High School at Oak Mountain High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22

7:00 PM CT on September 22 Location: Birmingham, AL

Birmingham, AL Conference: 7A

7A How to Stream: Watch Here

Carver-Birmingham High School at John Carroll Catholic High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22

7:00 PM CT on September 22 Location: Birmingham, AL

Birmingham, AL Conference: 5A

5A How to Stream: Watch Here

Ramsay High School at Fairfield High Preparatory High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22

7:00 PM CT on September 22 Location: Fairfield, AL

Fairfield, AL Conference: 5A

5A How to Stream: Watch Here

Gordo High School at Tarrant High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22

7:00 PM CT on September 22 Location: Tarrant, AL

Tarrant, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Woodlawn High School at Mortimer Jordan High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22

7:00 PM CT on September 22 Location: Kimberly, AL

Kimberly, AL Conference: 6A

6A How to Stream: Watch Here

Bessemer City High School at Hueytown High School