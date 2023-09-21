Alabama High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Houston County This Week
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 10:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Clear your schedule for the high school football action happening in Houston County, Alabama this week. For a full list of the local high school games and how to watch them, continue reading.
Houston County, Alabama High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Daleville High School at Northside Methodist Academy
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 21
- Location: Dothan, AL
- Conference: 3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Rehobeth High School at Enterprise High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22
- Location: Enterprise, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Smiths Station High School at Dothan High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22
- Location: Dothan, AL
- Conference: 7A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
