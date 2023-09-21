Alabama High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Greene County This Week
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 10:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
There is high school football action in Greene County, Alabama this week, and info on how to watch these games is available right here.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Alabama This Week
Greene County, Alabama High School Football Games This Week
Greene County High School at Winston County High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 21
- Location: Double Springs, AL
- Conference: 2A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.