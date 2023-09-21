Instead of re-watching "Friday Night Lights" for the umpteenth time, let's check out some real high school football. In the article below, we tell you how to watch or stream the high school games happening in Dale County, Alabama this week.

Dale County, Alabama High School Football Games This Week

Thursday

Daleville High School at Northside Methodist Academy

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 21

7:00 PM CT on September 21 Location: Dothan, AL

Dothan, AL Conference: 3A

3A How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

Ariton High School at Zion Chapel High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22

7:00 PM CT on September 22 Location: Jack, AL

Jack, AL Conference: 2A

2A How to Stream: Watch Here

Navarre High School at Carroll High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22

7:00 PM CT on September 22 Location: Ozark, AL

Ozark, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

G.W. Long High School at Geneva County High School