How to Watch the Braves vs. Nationals Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for September 21
Ronald Acuna Jr. and the Atlanta Braves play C.J. Abrams and the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park on Thursday. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.
Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!
Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Braves vs. Nationals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Thursday, September 21, 2023
- Time: 7:05 PM ET
- TV Channel: MASN
- Location: Washington D.C.
- Venue: Nationals Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Explore More About This Game
|Braves Injury Report
|Braves vs Nationals Betting Trends & Stats
|Braves vs Nationals Pitching Matchup
|Braves vs Nationals Odds
Braves Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Atlanta Braves lead the league with 291 total home runs, averaging 1.9 per game.
- Atlanta leads MLB with a .501 slugging percentage this season, putting up 582 extra-base hits.
- The Braves have an MLB-high .275 batting average.
- Atlanta is the highest scoring team in MLB play, averaging 5.8 runs per game (880 total).
- The Braves are the top team in baseball this season with a .343 on-base percentage.
- The Braves strike out 7.9 times per game to rank fifth in MLB.
- The 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by Atlanta's pitching staff ranks first in the majors.
- Atlanta's 4.12 team ERA ranks 13th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Pitchers for the Braves combine for the 17th-ranked WHIP in MLB (1.290).
Braves Probable Starting Pitcher
- Max Fried makes the start for the Braves, his 14th of the season. He is 7-1 with a 2.64 ERA and 73 strikeouts in 71 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Tuesday, Sept. 12, the lefty tossed five innings against the Philadelphia Phillies, giving up one earned run while surrendering four hits.
- Fried is trying to pick up his seventh quality start of the year.
- Fried will look to build upon a seven-game streak of lasting five or more innings (he's averaging 5.5 innings per outing).
- He has had five appearances this season in which he held his opponents to zero earned runs.
Braves Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Braves Starter
|Opponent Starter
|9/16/2023
|Marlins
|L 11-5
|Away
|Jared Shuster
|Bryan Hoeing
|9/17/2023
|Marlins
|L 16-2
|Away
|Charlie Morton
|Jesús Luzardo
|9/18/2023
|Phillies
|L 7-1
|Home
|Kyle Wright
|Zack Wheeler
|9/19/2023
|Phillies
|W 9-3
|Home
|Spencer Strider
|Cristopher Sanchez
|9/20/2023
|Phillies
|L 6-5
|Home
|Bryce Elder
|Aaron Nola
|9/21/2023
|Nationals
|-
|Away
|Max Fried
|Jake Irvin
|9/22/2023
|Nationals
|-
|Away
|Charlie Morton
|Patrick Corbin
|9/23/2023
|Nationals
|-
|Away
|Kyle Wright
|Joan Adon
|9/24/2023
|Nationals
|-
|Away
|Spencer Strider
|Joan Adon
|9/26/2023
|Cubs
|-
|Home
|Bryce Elder
|Justin Steele
|9/27/2023
|Cubs
|-
|Home
|Max Fried
|Kyle Hendricks
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.