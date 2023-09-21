Thursday's contest features the Atlanta Braves (97-55) and the Washington Nationals (68-85) matching up at Nationals Park in what is expected to be a competitive matchup, with a projected 6-5 victory for the Braves according to our computer prediction. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET on September 21.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Braves will send Max Fried (7-1) to the mound, while Jake Irvin (3-6) will answer the bell for the Nationals.

Braves vs. Nationals Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, September 21, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET

Thursday, September 21, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET Where: Nationals Park in Washington D.C.

MASN

Braves vs. Nationals Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Braves 6, Nationals 5.

Total Prediction for Braves vs. Nationals

Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

Discover More About This Game

Braves Performance Insights

In nine games over the last 10 matchups when favored by sportsbooks, the Braves have a record of 4-5.

In its last 10 games with a total, Atlanta and its opponents have combined to hit the over eight times.

Bookmakers have not set a spread for any of the Braves' last 10 games.

The Braves have been favorites in 137 games this season and won 89 (65%) of those contests.

This season Atlanta has won 10 of its 15 games, or 66.7%, when favored by at least -275 on the moneyline.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Braves have a 73.3% chance to win.

Atlanta has scored the most runs (880) in baseball so far this year.

The Braves have the 13th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.12).

Braves Schedule