How to Watch 49ers vs. Giants Thursday Night Football on TV or Free Live Stream - Week 3
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 1:59 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The New York Giants (1-1) visit the San Francisco 49ers (2-0) at Levi's Stadium on Thursday, September 21, 2023.
In the article below, we provide all the details you need to watch this matchup on Fubo.
How to Watch 49ers vs. Giants
- When: Thursday, September 21, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET
- Where: Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California
- TV: FOX
49ers vs. Giants Insights (2022)
- The 49ers averaged 4.7 more points per game (26.5) than the Giants gave up (21.8) last season.
- New York racked up 5.2 more points per game (21.5) than San Francisco allowed (16.3) last season.
- The 49ers racked up only 7.4 more yards per game (365.6) than the Giants gave up per outing (358.2) last season.
- New York racked up 33.3 more yards per game (333.9) than San Francisco gave up per outing (300.6) last season.
- The 49ers rushed for 138.8 yards per game last year, just 5.4 fewer yards than the 144.2 the Giants allowed per contest.
- Last season New York averaged 148.2 rushing yards per game, 70.5 more than San Francisco allowed per outing (77.7).
- Last year the 49ers had 17 turnovers, two fewer than the Giants had takeaways (19).
- Last season New York had 16 turnovers, 14 fewer than San Francisco had takeaways (30).
49ers Home Performance (2022)
- The 49ers' average points scored at home (28) was higher than their overall average (26.5). But their average points conceded at home (14.8) was lower than overall (16.3).
- The 49ers' average yards gained at home (365) was lower than their overall average (365.6). But their average yards conceded at home (303.8) was higher than overall (300.6).
- San Francisco's average yards passing in home games (222.4) was lower than its overall average (226.8). But its average yards allowed at home (241.4) was higher than overall (222.9).
- The 49ers racked up 142.6 rushing yards per game at home (3.8 more than their overall average), and conceded 62.3 at home (15.4 less than overall).
- The 49ers converted 44.7% of third downs at home (0.3% lower than their overall average), and conceded 36.5% at home (2.5% lower than overall).
49ers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|TV
|9/10/2023
|at Pittsburgh
|W 30-7
|FOX
|9/17/2023
|at Los Angeles
|W 30-23
|FOX
|9/21/2023
|New York
|-
|Amazon Prime Video
|10/1/2023
|Arizona
|-
|FOX
|10/8/2023
|Dallas
|-
|NBC
|10/15/2023
|at Cleveland
|-
|FOX
Giants Away Performance (2022)
- The Giants put up 20.5 points per game on the road a season ago (one less than their overall average), and conceded 21.9 in away games (0.1 more than overall).
- The Giants' average yards gained (338.8) and conceded (362.6) in away games were both higher than their overall averages of 333.9 and 358.2, respectively.
- New York's average passing yards gained (195) and allowed (242.4) in away games were both higher than its overall averages of 185.7 and 214, respectively.
- On the road, the Giants accumulated 143.8 rushing yards per game and gave up 120.3. That was less than they gained (148.2) and allowed (144.2) overall.
- The Giants' offensive third-down percentage away from home last year (33.7%) was lower than their overall average (36.8%). And their defensive third-down percentage in away games (36.8%) was higher than overall (35.1%).
Giants Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|TV
|9/10/2023
|Dallas
|L 40-0
|NBC
|9/17/2023
|at Arizona
|W 31-28
|FOX
|9/21/2023
|at San Francisco
|-
|Amazon Prime Video
|10/2/2023
|Seattle
|-
|ABC/ESPN
|10/8/2023
|at Miami
|-
|FOX
|10/15/2023
|at Buffalo
|-
|NBC
